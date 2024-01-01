America Ferrera fulfilled 'childhood dream' at Barbie dance rehearsals

America Ferrera fulfilled a childhood dream when she attended dance rehearsals for Barbie.

The Barbie actress revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she went along to dance rehearsals even though her character Gloria wasn't involved in the choreographed sequences.

"I went to Barbie dance rehearsals and I was not invited to Barbie dance rehearsals," she explained. "And because my whole childhood dream is just being with 20 grown women and learning choreography... there's no way I'm going to be in a Barbie movie and not be at Barbie dance rehearsals."

The former Ugly Betty actress learned the choreography so well that she was able to fill in for the film's lead Margot Robbie, who produced the movie, during the run-throughs.

"I used to memorise all the parts (so) when Margot got called away, I got to do Barbie moves, which I did. And she walked in on me doing it," America recalled. "It was really embarrassing, really. And she was like, 'No, no, no, please keep going'... I just, like, I was having so much fun."

There are two main choreographed sequences in Barbie - the Dance the Night disco number and Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken segment.

America has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Barbie movie.