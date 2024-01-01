Robert Irwin splits from girlfriend

Robert Irwin is single after ending his year-long romance with Rorie Buckey.

The Crocodile Hunter's son and his girlfriend of one year announced their break-up to fans via a heartfelt post to Rorie's Instagram Stories.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement said, "but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

The couple went on to describe a sense of gratitude for their time together, before requesting privacy.

"We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths," the statement continued.

"We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

While Robert, 20, and Rorie, 19, made their relationship "Instagram official" with a romantic post in July 2023, they were believed to have been dating since late 2022.

Theirs was largely a long-distance relationship, with Rorie – who is the niece of the late Australian actor, Heath Ledger – living in Perth, Western Australia while Robert lived 46 hours' drive away, on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

In December 2023 Rorie announced on Instagram that she had begun working at Robert's family business, Australia Zoo, and intended to research crocodiles there.