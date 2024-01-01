Ex-LAPD rep questions Sharon Stone’s OJ Simpson claims

Sharon Stone's story of evacuation during the OJ car chase has been queried.

In a recent interview, the Basic Instinct actress claimed armed police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at her home unannounced during OJ Simpson's infamous 1994 car chase.

"(They said) he's dangerous, and we don't know how dangerous, and we don't know what this is," Sharon told InStyle magazine in an interview published this week.

Sharon said the police officers told her she had 10 minutes to pack a suitcase, and they would take her to a hotel for her own safety.

Once at the hotel, Sharon claimed, armed police continued to stand guard both at the reception area and at her hotel-room door, “while OJ was driving up and down the f**king freeway".

But former LAPD communications commander David Gascon has refuted the story, telling TMZ he had not heard of any of the events described by Sharon, nor had he any information suggesting she may have been part of the broader story at all.

Similarly, Tom Lange, the lead detective on the OJ Simpson case told TMZ he had never heard about police being dispatched to Sharon's home because of widely televised car chase.

It is also possible that David and Tom were simply not aware of every single aspect of what was a long and chaotic incident, with many moving parts.