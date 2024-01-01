Cillian Murphy up for 28 Days Later sequel

Cillian Murphy would "love" to make a '28 Days Later' sequel.

There have been reports suggesting a follow-up to Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's iconic 2002 horror flick - which spawned '28 Weeks Later' in 2005 - and the original movie's leading man is keen to revisit the post-apocalyptic story.

Asked if the door remains open, he told RSPV magazine: "Oh certainly for me. I mean, I'd love to. But that's not an exclusive or anything.

"There needs to be a script and Danny [Boyle] needs to find the time and Alex [Garland] needs to feel that there's more story to tell.

"But, again, that is a movie I watched with my kids not too long ago, and I feel that one - it's aged well.

"Or not aged at all, whatever the correct experience is."

Cillian - who has two teenage sons with wife Yvonne McGuinness - admitted his children are starting to enjoy his work.

He added: "Yeah, they're getting a bit older now. They have very sophisticated taste.

"So they don't go searching for my films but if one turns up... They love 'A Quiet Place Part II', for example.

"But I think it's much healthier if your kids are underwhelmed by what you do, no matter what it is."

'28 Days Later' starred Murphy as bicycle courier Jim, a man who wakes from a coma to find London deserted after a viral infection decimates society, and Boyle knew that it would be a success immediately.

Boyle and Garland are set to reunite for zombie thriller sequel '28 Years Later', after neither the creative duo nor Murphy got involved in the 2007 spin-off.

The Hollywood Reporter recently claimed the movie is expected to be pitched to potential buyers, and the hope is it could spark a new trilogy.

Garland looks set to pen the films, while Boyle will helm the first in the series, and the pair will produce all three.

In November 2022, Boyle admitted he would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy, and said the opportunity to adapt Garland's script for a '28 Months Later' motion picture appealed to him.

In an interview with NME, Danny said: "I'd be very tempted (to direct it). It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny. I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see... who knows?"