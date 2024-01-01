Zoe Saldaña was the 'happiest she's ever been' filming Emilia Perez

Zoe Saldaña has described her upcoming musical film Emilia Perez as her "happiest" filmmaking experience.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress stars as a lawyer named Rita alongside Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón in the Spanish-language crime comedy musical.

In an interview with Collider, Saldaña shared that she was thrilled when French filmmaker Jacques Audiard chose her for his project.

"(I felt) so honoured that he wanted me to play Rita in Emilia Perez," she gushed. "I also got to sing and speak in my native tongue. I got to be working with amazing independent filmmakers. Everything about Emilia Perez, I wanted it so bad, and I worked so hard for it. I literally wrapped (TV show) Lioness in Morocco, and a week later I was in the studio in Paris recording music for Emilia, and the happiest I've ever been."

Set in Mexico, the film follows Rita after she is asked to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he's always dreamed of being.

With the project, Saldaña got to sing six to eight songs and return to her dance roots.

"I worked with an amazing choreographer, Damien Jalet, and I worked with wonderful composers that put everything together, and it was Jacques Audiard, and a great production company," she praised. "Everything about Emilia Perez was just a f**king roller coaster that I just cannot wait to share."

Emilia Perez is expected to be released later this year.