Dakota Johnson refuses to watch her new movie

Dakota John has revealed she has not watched Madame Web.

The Spiderman universe flick has been savaged by critics, and even its star has said she'd rather go out for dinner than see it.

"I haven't actually seen the movie," Dakota sheepishly admitted in an interview with Magic FM radio, adding that during the movie's premiere, "I'll go have dinner."

"I don’t know when I’ll see it," Dakota, 34, continued. "Someday."

The actress went on to explain she often doesn't watch her own movies.

"For me it's a way to not have an existential crisis," she joked. "Not watching my movies is like, self-care."

In the film, Dakota plays a New York paramedic who finds herself with supernatural powers thanks to a mutant gene.

Released on February 15, the movie has been attacked by ordinary viewers and critics alike, achieving a meagre 17% "fresh" rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

One review that slammed Madame Web described it "as dumb and schlocky as the worst of the genre".

On X/Twitter, Spiderverse fans were quick to express their disappointment.

One called it, "a clunky, poorly-written, messy, and sloppy movie packed with some mediocre editing and performances."

While another said it was, "'a series of misses and wasted opportunities".