Domhnall Gleeson was embarrassed by Brendan Gleeson's nude Braveheart moment

Domhnall Gleeson was embarrassed by his father Brendan Gleeson's butt-baring moment in Braveheart at the time.

When he was a youngster in school, the About Time star thought his father's career was "cool" but he was still worried about his street cred when Brendan flashed his bottom in the 1995 epic historical drama.

"I remember when they all raised their kilts and flashed their arses at the camera," he told The Independent. "It's so funny, the stuff that matters to you when you're young and in secondary school. I was so worried. I was like (makes a very serious face), 'Oh no. This is - no. Oh God.'"

Brendan quit teaching to become an actor in his thirties and two of his four sons - Domhnall and Brían - have followed in his footsteps.

He and Domhnall have appeared alongside each other in projects like Six Shooter, Calvary and the final two Harry Potter films.

The 40-year-old admitted working with his father on the 2014 Irish drama Calvary was tricky because they had opposing approaches to their scene.

"I thought, we wouldn't be having this conversation if I wasn't your son. I need to do this my own way and arrive with my own ideas," he recalled. "So we turned up on the day and we didn't talk. And then we did this brilliantly horrible scene together, where we had to knock seven shades out of each other emotionally. And I loved it."