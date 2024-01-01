Da'Vine Joy Randolph fights through tears during emotional BAFTAs acceptance speech

Da'Vine Joy Randolph battled her emotions during her Best Supporting Actress acceptance speech at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

The Holdovers actress began her acceptance speech by jokingly praising her "handsome" presenter Chiwetel Ejiofor, her director Alexander Payne and co-star Dominic Sessa.

Her voice then broke and she became emotional as she gave a shout-out to her co-star Paul Giamatti.

"Paul Giamatti, oh gosh, I cry every time I say your name!" she said. "You represent everything that is true and good about this craft. Your generosity, curiosity and rigour inspired me every day on that film. I'm proud to call you a friend and thank you for never wavering."

Referring to The Holdovers as a whole and her character Mary, she continued, "The Holdovers was a little movie that we made in Boston about three people that came together to form a little family... Mary is so much bigger than me. She showed us all what is possible when we look behind the differences."

The Idol star powered through her tears as she spoke about not having to change "to wear a beautiful gown" and "stand on the stage here in London".

She concluded, "Telling her story is a responsibility that I cannot lightly and this award is a beautiful reminder of how her story has rippled through the world. Thank you so much."

Giamatti appeared glassy-eyed at Randolph's speech, while Fantasia Barrino gave her a standing ovation.

Randolph has been the frontrunner of her category this year and has already won the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice award.