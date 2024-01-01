Rooney Mara expecting second child

Rooney Mara is expecting her second child with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix.

The 38-year-old actress showed off her baby bump as she attended the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Rooney looked stunning as she cradled her stomach and posed in a full-length black dress on the red carpet on Friday evening.

The Hollywood star, who shares son River with Joaquin, is yet to comment on the pregnancy and is famously private about her family life.

However, as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day in 2021, Rooney revealed that welcoming River into the world in August 2020 had “opened her heart”.

"As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year,” the Carol actress wrote in a letter for Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign. “Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world.”

Rooney and Joaquin met on the set of drama Her in 2012 and got engaged in 2019.

The couple named their first son after Joaquin’s brother River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose aged 23 in 1993.