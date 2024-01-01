Oppenheimer wins big at 2024 BAFTA Film Awards

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night.

The awards season favourite won seven prizes, including Best Film, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Cinematography for Hoyte de Hoytema, Best Original Score and Best Editing.

The Best Film award was presented by Michael J. Fox, who received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

Poor Things followed closely behind Oppenheimer with five BAFTAs, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Make Up & Hair and Special Visual Effects. Then came Jonathan Glazer's hard-hitting Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest with three: Outstanding British Film, Film Not in English Language and Best Sound.

Meanwhile, The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home Best Supporting Actress, How to Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce won the publicly-voted Rising Star category, Cord Jefferson was awarded Best Adapted Screenplay for American Fiction, and Anatomy of Fall's Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won Best Original Screenplay.

Samantha Morton was presented with the BAFTA Fellowship and said in her acceptance speech that the honour "means more to me than you'll ever know".

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed her 2001 song Murder on the Dance Floor, which has experienced a resurgence thanks to the film Saltburn, Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed gave a comedic routine as his character Mr Swallow, and his co-star Hannah Waddingham sang Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time for the In Memoriam segment.

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards were hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film: Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film: The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading Actor: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

EE Rising Star: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Director: Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor and Medb Riordan - Earth Mama

Film Not in English Language: The Zone of Interest

Documentary: 20 Days in Mariupol

Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Original Score: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Costume Design: Holly Waddington - Poor Things

Production Design: Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek - Poor Things

Make Up & Hair: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston - Poor Things

Special Visual Effects: Poor Things

Editing: Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Sound: Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers - The Zone of Interest

Casting: Susan Shopmaker - The Holdovers

British Short Animation: Crab Day

British Short Film: Jellyfish and Lobster

BAFTA Fellowship: Samantha Morton.