Home Improvement star arrested for alleged DUI

Zachery Ty Bryan was booked into county jail for alleged DUI.

The former Home Improvement star was arrested on Feb 17 for allegedly driving under the influence in La Quinta, California.

Bryan, 42,

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

The "priors" include a July 2023 arrest and subsequent conviction and jail time for felony assault in connection with a domestic violence dispute.

Part of Bryan's sentencing for that conviction required him to be under probation for three years, and to undergo treatment for alcohol and substance abuse issues.

Bryan was also arrested in 2020 and entered a guilty plea after an altercation with his then-girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly tried to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon.

The couple has since had three children and is believed to be engaged.

Bryan is best known for playing Brad Taylor, son to Tim Allen's Tim Taylor, on the popular sitcom Home Improvement. It aired between 1991-1999.