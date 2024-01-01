Prince William walks BAFTAs red carpet solo

Prince William had to attend this year's BAFTAs without his wife.

Despite the absence of his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, William was all smiles as he greeted other attendees at the star-studded London event.

Looking sharp in a navy, velvet tuxedo with a crisp white dress shirt, appeared completely at ease.

William, 41, has been president of the British Film & Television Academy since 2010 and has attended .

Catherine, 42, first attended the awards in 2023.

Having undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January, the princess is on a drastically reduced schedule for the coming months.

While she has made some public appearances since her hospital stay, the princess is expected to keep the bulk of her duties to a minimum until she's completely recovered, with her calendar cleared of official royal engagements until Easter.

During Catherine's convalescence, William has taken care of their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

It has not been an easy start to the year for the royal family.

William's father, King Charles III, announced on February 5 that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.