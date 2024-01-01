Michael J Fox given standing ovation at BAFTAs

Michael J Fox was greeted by a standing ovation at this year's BAFTAs.

Arriving on stage to present the Best Film award, the Back to the Future star was met with rapturous applause from celebrities in the audience as they rose to their feet for a full standing ovation.

A-listers including Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Ryan Gosling could all be seen standing to clap.

Michael, 64, who has battled Parkinson's disease since 1991, used a wheelchair to get onto the stage, before standing to present the award to Oppenheimer.

“There’s a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day," Michael said in his introduction to the award category.

"They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life."

Michael attended the BAFTAs with his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan.

The actor's struggle with Parkinson's disease has been well documented since he announced it publicly in 1998.

He has worked tirelessly as an advocate for the condition, raising millions of dollars for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

In a 2023 interview Michael opened up about his approach to ageing with a progressive illness such as Parkinson's.

“One day I’ll run out of gas,” Michael told Town & Country magazine.

“One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that.”