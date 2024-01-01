Brad Pitt 'couldn't be happier' with girlfriend Ines de Ramon - report

Brad Pitt "couldn't be happier" after moving in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The 60-year-old actor has "found his spark again", after taking the "natural" step of moving in with his partner of 18 months.

"They were spending so much time together at Brad's that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him," sources told People magazine, adding that Brad "couldn't be happier" about the arrangement.

"He loves spending time with her," said the source. "It's truly amazing to see. Brad's a great guy. He deserves to be happy.'

Brad and Ines, 34, were first linked in November 2022, and have been dating quietly ever since.

Ines, a jewellery designer, has now moved into Brad's California home.

"They are going very strong and she is happier than ever," a separate source told Entertainment Tonight.

"She still has her own place, but they spend most of their time at his and Ines has most of her belongings there."

Brad split from wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 and the couple were declared legally single in 2019. Their divorce is yet to be finalised.

Ines was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 until 2022.