Barbie sweeps the board at People's Choice Awards

Barbie took home five major prizes at the People's Choice Awards.

The box office hit nabbed two of the major awards of the night; Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year.

The Movie Performance of the Year went to America Ferrera for her role in the film, while Ryan Gosling took home the Male Movie Star of the Year prize, and Margot Robbie took home Female Movie Star of the Year.

The rest of the awards were spread amongst a variety of movies, TV shows and personalities.

Jennifer Aniston won the Drama TV Star of the Year category for her role in The Morning Show, while Pedro Pascal accepted the Male TV Star of the Year award for The Last of Us.

Billie Eilish won her first acting accolade in the TV Performance of the Year award category for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm.

Kylie Minogue performed live, as did Lainey Wilson, who also took home the Female Country Artist of the Year gong.

Lenny Kravitz was given the Music Icon Award, and Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon Award, which was presented to him by Jennifer Aniston.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards were hosted by Simu Liu at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger.

Here is the full list of winners:

Movie Of The Year: Barbie

Action Movie Of The Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Of The Year: Barbie

Drama Movie Of The Year: Oppenheimer

Male Movie Star Of The Year: Ryan Gosling: Barbie

Female Movie Star Of 2023: Margot Robbie, Barbie

Action Movie Star Of The Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Comedy Movie Star Of The Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Drama Movie Star Of The Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream Vi

Movie Performance Of The Year: America Ferrera, Barbie

Show Of The Year: Grey’s Anatomy

Comedy Show Of The Year: Only Murders In The Building

Drama Show Of The Year: The Last Of Us

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year: Loki

Reality Show Of The Year: The Kardashians

Competition Show Of The Year: The Voice

Bingeworthy Show Of The Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Male TV Star Of The Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Female TV Star Of The Year: Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Comedy TV Star Of The Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Drama TV Star Of The Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

TV Performance Of The Year: Billie Eilish, Swarm

Reality TV Star Of The Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Competition Contestant Of The Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing With The Stars

Daytime Talk Show Of The Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Nighttime Talk Show Of The Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Host Of The Year: Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

Male Artist Of The Year: Jung Kook

Female Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift

Male Country Artist Of The Year: Jelly Roll

Female Country Artist Of The Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Latin Artist Of The Year: Bad Bunny

Female Latin Artist Of The Year: Shakira

Pop Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: Nicki Minaj

R&B Artist Of The Year: Beyoncé

New Artist Of The Year: Ice Spice

Group/Duo Of The Year: Stray Kids

Song Of The Year: Vampire: Olivia Rodrigo

Album Of The Year: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration Song Of The Year: Barbie World: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

Concert Tour Of The Year: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Social Celebrity Of The Year: Taylor Swift

Comedy Act Of The Year: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Athlete Of The Year: Travis Kelce