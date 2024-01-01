Barbie sweeps the board at People's Choice Awards

- NEWS
Barbie took home five major prizes at the People's Choice Awards.
The box office hit nabbed two of the major awards of the night; Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year.
The Movie Performance of the Year went to America Ferrera for her role in the film, while Ryan Gosling took home the Male Movie Star of the Year prize, and Margot Robbie took home Female Movie Star of the Year.
The rest of the awards were spread amongst a variety of movies, TV shows and personalities.
Jennifer Aniston won the Drama TV Star of the Year category for her role in The Morning Show, while Pedro Pascal accepted the Male TV Star of the Year award for The Last of Us.
Billie Eilish won her first acting accolade in the TV Performance of the Year award category for her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Swarm.
Kylie Minogue performed live, as did Lainey Wilson, who also took home the Female Country Artist of the Year gong.
Lenny Kravitz was given the Music Icon Award, and Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon Award, which was presented to him by Jennifer Aniston.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards were hosted by Simu Liu at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger.
Here is the full list of winners:
Movie Of The Year: Barbie
Action Movie Of The Year: The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Of The Year: Barbie
Drama Movie Of The Year: Oppenheimer
Male Movie Star Of The Year: Ryan Gosling: Barbie
Female Movie Star Of 2023: Margot Robbie, Barbie
Action Movie Star Of The Year: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Comedy Movie Star Of The Year: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Drama Movie Star Of The Year: Jenna Ortega, Scream Vi
Movie Performance Of The Year: America Ferrera, Barbie
Show Of The Year: Grey’s Anatomy
Comedy Show Of The Year: Only Murders In The Building
Drama Show Of The Year: The Last Of Us
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show Of The Year: Loki
Reality Show Of The Year: The Kardashians
Competition Show Of The Year: The Voice
Bingeworthy Show Of The Year: The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Male TV Star Of The Year: Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Female TV Star Of The Year: Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Comedy TV Star Of The Year: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Drama TV Star Of The Year: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
TV Performance Of The Year: Billie Eilish, Swarm
Reality TV Star Of The Year: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Competition Contestant Of The Year: Ariana Madix, Dancing With The Stars
Daytime Talk Show Of The Year: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Nighttime Talk Show Of The Year: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Host Of The Year: Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
Male Artist Of The Year: Jung Kook
Female Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift
Male Country Artist Of The Year: Jelly Roll
Female Country Artist Of The Year: Lainey Wilson
Male Latin Artist Of The Year: Bad Bunny
Female Latin Artist Of The Year: Shakira
Pop Artist Of The Year: Taylor Swift
Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year: Nicki Minaj
R&B Artist Of The Year: Beyoncé
New Artist Of The Year: Ice Spice
Group/Duo Of The Year: Stray Kids
Song Of The Year: Vampire: Olivia Rodrigo
Album Of The Year: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration Song Of The Year: Barbie World: Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
Concert Tour Of The Year: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Social Celebrity Of The Year: Taylor Swift
Comedy Act Of The Year: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Athlete Of The Year: Travis Kelce