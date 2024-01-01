Kirsten Stewart 'really happy' with cover shoot that wasn't 'designed for exclusively straight males'

Kristen Stewart has revealed she's "really happy" with her androgynous shoot for Rolling Stone magazine.



The actress, 33, has spoken about the reaction to her shoot for Rolling Stone magazine, where she wears a jockstrap and vest in a rundown weights room.



"The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that's not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with and so I'm really happy with it," she said at a press conference at the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Sunday.



The shoot was part of her promotional duties for her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding.



In the film, Kristen plays a gym manager who has a relationship with a female bodybuilder, played by Katy O'Brian.



"It's okay to take different pictures and mix them up in a way that people aren't used to and want to go and that's okay, too," she said. "In fact, it's pervasive and it's everywhere and it's being denied and it's crazy that there aren't more pictures like that."