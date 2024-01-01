Jessica Chastain and Michel Franco planning third collaboration

Jessica Chastain is planning to collaborate with director Michel Franco on a third film.

Before premiering their first collaboration, Memory, at the Venice Film Festival in September, the Oscar-winning actress and Mexican filmmaker secretly made their second feature, Dreams.

In an interview with Cover Media, Franco revealed that they are developing their third joint project.

"We know what we're gonna do but I've learned the hard way to not... until the script is fully written to not schedule, you know, to not claim to be ready, because writing, it's unpredictable," he said. "Up until I have a script, we don't know when (we're going to shoot it). But we are both on the same page. I never write for an actor without talking beforehand, because I want the actor's input... when you have someone so clever, why not get the person involved even in the earliest stage?"

Franco explained that they shot Dreams last summer because their independent production was granted an interim agreement during the dual Hollywood strikes.

Teasing the project, Franco said, "It's a very different character Jessica is playing, we shot it in San Francisco, (she's) playing a wealthy San Francisco society woman, something like that. So she looks very different. It's going to be more, you know, in a different direction than Memory... But yeah, I wouldn't ruin the surprise."

In their first collaboration, Chastain plays a recovering alcoholic coping with childhood trauma. She forms a bond with a man with early on-set dementia, played by Peter Sarsgaard.

Memory (memoryfilm.uk) is in U.K. and Irish cinemas from Friday 23 February.