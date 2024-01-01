Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell sing Unwritten with Natasha Bedingfield at People's Choice Awards

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell brought out Natasha Bedingfield to sing her song Unwritten with them at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

The singer's 2004 song has experienced a resurgence after being used prominently in Sweeney and Powell's 2023 romantic comedy, Anyone But You, in which Powell's character Ben uses it to calm himself down.

The duo celebrated the film's and song's success when they presented an award together in California on Sunday night.

"We're both really really delighted to be here tonight and beyond excited that fans have loved our movie Anyone But You. Are you alright?" Sweeney said to Powell, who responded, "It's just a lot of people here. I'm a little nervous, it's a lot, you know?"

The Euphoria actress asked, "Do you need me to do that thing that calms you down?" and started singing Unwritten a capella with help from the crowd.

He interrupted, "My serenity song is not gonna help," but she insisted, "Come on Glen you have to trust me!" and continued the song.

The Top Gun: Maverick star then yelled, "OK, stop, stop, it's not going to work."

Sweeney replied, "OK, then it's time to bring out the big guns," and they both introduced Bedingfield as the music kicked in.

The trio sang the rest of the chorus together to the delight of the audience.

At the end, Powell remarked, "Wow, that felt good," and the British singer said, "It works every time."

In a recent interview with Stylist, Bedingfield revealed that she didn't know Unwritten would be used so prominently in the movie.

"I knew the song would be part of the film, but I had no idea that it would be in there so much. It really did blow me away!" Bedingfield shared. "I love seeing people skipping out of watching a romcom and singing my song because that's definitely the feeling that we had when we first wrote and released it."