Joe Manganiello goes Instagram official with girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor

Joe Manganiello has gone Instagram official with his girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor.

The actor took to social media on Sunday to make his romance with the actress/model official on Instagram, seven months after his split from Sofía Vergara.

Joe, 47, shared a number of photos in the post, including a selfie with Caitlin, 34, taken during a Tool show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as well as two snaps from their Valentine's Day celebrations.

"And celebrated Valentine's Day with Tool & Caitlin..." the Magic Mike actor wrote in the caption of the carousel, which also featured a snap of Caitlin standing next to a vase of red roses and a heart-shaped box of chocolates.

Joe's post comes days after TMZ reported that the couple had moved in together.

Joe and Caitlin reportedly started dating in September 2023 and they made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City that December.

The True Blood actor and Sofía, 51, announced their split in July 2023, seven years after they tied the knot.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they wrote in a joint statement.

The Modern Family star later revealed that the reason for the split was that she didn't want to have any more children.

Sofía has a son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.