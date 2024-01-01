Travis Kelce addresses parade shooting in heartfelt podcast

Travis and Jason Kelce spoke about the shooting that marred their winners parade.

The brothers released a video on YouTube ahead of their latest podcast episode, to address the tragic shooting that took place during the NFL Super Bowl winners' parade on Valentine's Day.

As Travis's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, paraded to celebrate their Super Bowl win, shooters opened fire – ultimately injuring 22 people and killing one. Just over half of those injured were children.

“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first,” Travis, 34, said as he opened the video.

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community,” Jason, 36, added.

Travis also encouraged viewers to give as much as they may be able to afford, to support victims of the shooting.

“Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services,” he said.

Travis himself has donated USD $100,000 (£79,000) to the family of a pair of little girls who were injured during the incident.

His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has also been generous, with the 34-year-old donating the same amount to a family whose mother was killed in the shooting.