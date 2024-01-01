Martha Stewart sent flowers by three separate 'men friends'

Martha Stewart was sent three different bunches of roses by three different men.

The interiors queen told fans about the extravagant gifts in an Instagram post that included photos of the blooms.

Alongside pictures of her other floral decor, Martha wrote a lengthy description of her day.

"This morning has been a delight," Martha, 82, wrote.

"Pilates at 7:45 am snow photography 8:40-10:40, breakfast, flower photos in house, catch up phone calls, now hopefully a horseback ride if not too slippery!!"

She went on to describe some of the flowers that could be seen in her photos, including potted orchids, before slipping in a mention of the special roses.

"The tall phaius swamp orchid with twelve flower stems is 44" tall, the lady slipper is 5" across, the Cattleya is unusual shades of magenta and yellow," Martha wrote, "and the roses from three different men friends are gorgeous all together".

Martha opted not to identify the gentlemen who had supplied her with gifts, but she did express surprise at how well their roses, in shades of crimson, peach and lavender, coordinated with each other.

"How often does that work out so well?" Martha wrote, sparking great interest from her followers.

"Martha let’s talk about the three different men friends!" wrote one fan, while another gushed, "Three different men friends, Martha!!! Get it girl!"