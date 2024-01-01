Hilary Swank reveals stories behind names of her twins, Aya and Ohm

Hilary Swank has revealed why she chose the names Aya and Ohm for her 10 month old twins.

The actress first revealed her twins' names on Valentine's Day, and now she's spoken about the meaning behind their monikers.

"Aya was a Syrian refugee we met in Lebanon, so she was just this courageous brave young girl full of light going through a really difficult time," she told Today. "My husband and I were like, 'She's so beautiful. What a great name.'"

"And Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people. We thought, 'Oh, that sounds very fitting.'"

The 49-year-old welcomed her twins with her husband Philip Schneider in April 2023.

The P.S. I Love You actress told the Today show that becoming a mum has been more wonderful than she could have expected.

"I think every mom I have heard says, 'Oh, get ready to experience the greatest joy of your life,' and I'm like, 'Oh, no, I know what great joy feels like. I have five dogs. I get it," she said.

"Then you have babies and you are like, 'Oh, the love is so expansive. It is so incredible. It is so joyous and every single day you get to wake up and be with them is my fullest purpose."