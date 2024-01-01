Kyle Richards admits trial marriage separation has been ‘strange’

Kyle Richards says her trial split from Mauricio Umansky has been 'strange'.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star separated from her husband of 28 years in 2023, and they are yet to reach a decision about how to move forward.

But Kyle, 55, said she and Mauricio, 53, have been able to hold onto their sense of care for one another.

“We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out,” Kyle told People magazine. “We're actively navigating through this and working through it.”

The pair has three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 15, while Kyle is also mum to Farrah, 35, with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

The Bravo star added there is a fixed term on how long the separation will last.

“We're not going to be in this situation forever, whichever way that goes,” Kyle went on.

“Time will tell, probably sooner than later, but we're hanging in there."

And she expressed gratitude that she and her estranged husband get along as well as they do.

"The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family.," Kyle said.

"I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what.”