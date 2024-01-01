Camila Mendes moving in with boyfriend Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes is moving in with her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso.

The Riverdale star revealed on Monday's episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that she was planning to live with the Internet personality, who she has been dating since mid-2022.

"I'm moving to Studio City soon. I'm moving in with my boyfriend. I'm keeping my home and moving my mum into the home," she said.

Opening up more about their relationship, Camila, who has Brazilian parents, explained that she has unlocked a new side of herself by having a partner who also speaks Portuguese.

"Now I'm dating Rudy and he's Brazilian so for the first time ever I'm dating someone who I can speak Portuguese with and it's amazing because now there's a whole side of me that that was like dormant, that I didn't get to bring out and show people, and now I get to share that with him and we make jokes in Portuguese all the time," she shared. "It's like we have our own little language together... We speak Portuguese with each other a lot. I'll be realistic, I'll say it's like 30 per cent (of the time).

"You know when couples have a voice? The way that you speak when you're being cute with each other? We switch to Portuguese when we do that."

The 29-year-old noted that Rudy understands how overbearing Brazilian mothers can be and has helped her "make peace with it instead of fight it".

Camila and Rudy met on the set of his feature directorial debut Música, an autobiographical film he also stars in, in 2022. She admitted on the podcast that she was initially hesitant about working with him due to his background as an Internet content creator.

"That's my own insecurity. I'm coming from a teen show, I gotta be so careful about who I work with and what I do. I don't want to be judged," she explained. "(But) when I met him, (it was a) complete 180 in the first five minutes of us meeting, I was like, 'I'm doing this.'"

Praising his brilliance as a director, she added, "I'm really excited for him, this is his first film and I know that being a filmmaker has been a dream of his since he was 11 years old and his route to get there was Vine and then YouTube and this just feels so earned for him and this journey he's been on."

Música will be released on Prime Video in April.