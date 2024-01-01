Hayden Panettiere remembers brother one year after his death

Hayden Panettiere has remembered her brother one year after his death.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to mark the first anniversary of her brother Jansen Panettiere's death.

"Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother's passing. Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close," Hayden wrote in the post, alongside a photo of her and Jansen. "His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep."

The 34-year-old concluded the caption, "Rest in peace my brother. One day we'll meet again."

After receiving an outpouring of supportive comments under her post, the Scream VI actress wrote in her own comment, "Thank you for all ur love."

Jansen died in New York City on 19 February last year at the age of 28. In a statement released shortly after his death, his family revealed that he had died of an enlarged heart.

In September, Hayden paid tribute to her younger brother, who was also an actor, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

The Nashville star wrote in the touching post, "I miss you everyday. I'll love you forever."

Jansen, who started acting at a young age, appeared in a number of films, including 2009's The Perfect Game and 2015's The Martial Arts Kid.