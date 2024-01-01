Meghann Fahy goes Instagram official with Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have become Instagram official.

The White Lotus co-stars made their romance official on Instagram after Meghann posted a sweet snap of them together on Tuesday.

In the photo, Meghann, 33, and Leo, 27, can be seen with their arms around each other with their backs turned to the camera.

In the comments section of the post, Leo, who was tagged in the photo, jokingly wrote, "Who is he?!"

The couple both starred in the second season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus, which premiered in October 2022, with Meghann playing Daphne and Leo playing Jack.

In November 2022, the pair were seen sharing a kiss in the rain in New York City, seemingly confirming their romance.

The couple were also reportedly spotted kissing in a New York hotel.

A source told Page Six at the time, "They were kissing like crazy and being super sloppy... The kisses were a little much, but their chemistry was very cute. You can tell they're definitely in love."

This is not the first time the pair have posed for an Instagram photo. In September 2022, Leo shared a selection of behind-the-scenes photos from the show, including a snap of him putting his finger in The Bold Type actress' mouth.

Meghann commented on the post, "I love you! I love these! I love you!"

The One Day actor replied, "Love you right back."