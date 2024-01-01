Christie Brinkley ‘finally happy’ at 70

Christie Brinkley has admitted she is "finally happy" when she looks at herself in the mirror.

The model, who turned 70 on 2 February, posted a snap of herself on Instagram, posing in a sports bra and leggings.

"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see," she wrote. "I’m finally happy with the person looking back back at me. I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding."

She continued, “I’ve put this body through it. I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed, in my heart and soul I’m home. It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy!”

The former Sports Illustrated model recently told People about all the things she still wants to accomplish in her life.

"I still have to see India," she said. "I’ve never been to Tahiti or Thailand. I want to go to Bali also. I’ve got to do an eat, pray, love."

She spent her birthday in Turks and Caicos on a trip with her son Jack Brinkley Cook, 28, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25.