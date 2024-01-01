Kim Kardashian under fire for selling ‘very dirty’ used handbag

Kim Kardashian has been criticised for listing a 'very dirty' used handbag.

The Skims founder listed her exotic alligator-skin Hermes Birkin bag for sale on her family's resale website, Kardashian Kloset, with a USD$69,995 (£55,000) asking price.

But fans have questioned Kim's decision to sell the bag in its current state, noting that while it is described as being in 'good' condition, photos of the designer accessory show what one described as "very dirty" markings all over it.

"This is so embarrassing," wrote one fan on Reddit. "Why don't they get it restored by H (Hermes) before selling it?"

Another pointed out that apart from any staining, the bag was damaged elsewhere as well.

"The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discolored from makeup/tanner," they wrote, noting that perhaps Kim did not "restore it or have it stored properly".

Others noted that the bag, made of a rare matte-grey alligator skin, does not come accompanied by a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, certificate, which is often required to import or export certain rare animal hides.

"It does say there's no certification with it," wrote one.