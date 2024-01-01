Kevin Costner to pay USD$66,000 per month for child support

Kevin Costner's divorce proceedings have been finalised.

The Yellowstone star and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner were officially divorced on February 16.

The former couple, who share three children, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, and Grace Avery Costner, will have joint custody, with Kevin ordered to pay Christine USD$63,000 (£50,000) per month in child support.

That amount was significantly lower than the original amount requested by Christine's legal team.

After initially requesting USD$248,000 (£196,000) per month in child support, Kevin's legal team claimed he would be unable to afford that much and eventually negotiated down to the lower final amount.

In a June 2023 court filing, Christine outlined the family's finances, declaring Kevin had earned USD$19,517,064 (£16,000,000) in 2022 and the family’s expenses added up to USD$6,645,285 (£5,300,000). Some of those expenses included USD$84,040 (£66,000) for household help and USD$830,000 (£650,000) on gifts.

While some outlets reported the couple had argued over Kevin's Yellowstone shooting schedule, Christine explicitly denied this in court documents, stating she, "did not pressure Kevin to leave the Yellowstone show.”

Christine filed for divorce in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences – they had been married for 19 years.

The exes met on a golf course, where Kevin was researching and preparing for his role as a golfer in the 1996 movie, The Tin Cup.