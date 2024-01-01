Tom Sandoval apologises for ‘inappropriate and ignorant’ jokes

Tom Sandoval issued an apology after comparing his cheating scandal with OJ Simpson's murder trial.

The Vanderpump Rules star was forced to walk back comments he made in an interview published on February 20.

Tom had attempted to explain his confusion over how his cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their mutual friend Rachel Leviss had spiralled into a global news story with the nickname 'Scandoval'.

In doing so, he compared public anger over his cheating scandal with the reaction to OJ Simpson's 1995 murder trial, as well as George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer triggered the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really," Tom told New York Times magazine, "but I witnessed the OJ Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

He went on to further compare himself with convicted rapist and former That '70s Show actor, Danny Masterson, saying, "I feel like I got more hate than Danny Masterson".

After a public outcry, Tom issued an apology via his publicist on Wednesday afternoon.

"My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received," he said in a statement.

"The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."