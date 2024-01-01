Health condition behind Khloe Kardashian’s awards no-show

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the health issue that kept her from the People's Choice Awards.

The Kardashians star was obliged to explain her absence from the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet and event on February 18, after she was voted Reality Star of the Year.

"Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," Khloe shared in a video the following day.

"There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there."

She also explained that while awards and nominations are not usually important to her, winning that particular prize was meaningful because it was voted for by fans.

"Awards don't really make me tick," Khloe said. "They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me."

It was the sixth time Khloe received the accolade and she admitted not fully feeling worthy of the award in previous years.

"I am so incredibly thankful and blown away," Khloe gushed.

"This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, ‘This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"