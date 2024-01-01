Ricky Gervais pays tribute to late Office co-star Ewen MacIntosh

Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to his "very funny" co-star Ewen MacIntosh following his death.

The actor and comedian, best known for playing deadpan accountant Keith 'Big Keith' Bishop in the British version of The Office, has passed away aged 50.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," his management company, JustRight Management, posted on social media. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

Gervais, who created, wrote and directed the U.K. mockumentary series with Stephen Merchant, paid tribute to MacIntosh on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP," he wrote alongside a picture of MacIntosh in character on the show.

MacIntosh played Keith during the show's entire run between 2001 and 2003. He also appeared in Gervais' TV series After Life as well as Little Britain, Miranda and Casualty. He has also had roles in films such as The Lobster, Smoking Guns and 2023's Nightmare on 34th Street, his last credit on IMDb.

While MacIntosh's cause of death was not disclosed, he told his X followers that he had been hospitalised back in February 2022.

"Bad times for me I'm afraid chums. (Stay) strong out there," he wrote alongside a selfie from his hospital bed.

On Wednesday, his close friend Ed Scott thanked nurses for giving the actor "incredible care and love" in his final days.

"I saw first hand the empathy and incredible care they gave him was just so reassuring during the toughest of times and am forever grateful to them all," he wrote on X. "I will really miss you mate."