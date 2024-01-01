Emma Stone addresses Taylor Swift joke after backlash

Emma Stone has addressed her recent Taylor Swift joke after she received backlash from fans.

The actress has vowed never to make a joke about the singer again after she was criticised for a joke she made at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

During a press conference after winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in Poor Things, Emma was asked about Taylor, who cheered her on as she collected her award.

"What an a**hole, am I right?" Emma, 35, jokingly replied at the time.

Soon after the star made the joke, she received backlash from the Love Story hitmaker's fans online.

In a new interview with Variety, Emma addressed the backlash and said she had learned her lesson.

"I definitely won't make a joke like that again, because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context," she told the publication, before pointing at herself and quipping, "What a dope."

During the press conference, the Easy A star said that she was "very happy" that the All Too Well singer, 34, was in the audience when she received the award, before cracking another joke.

"I've known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there," Emma said at the time. "She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a**hole."

Emma previously revealed that she and Taylor met at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles and quickly became "great friends".