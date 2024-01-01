Greta Gerwig finally addresses Oscar snub

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has spoken out about missing out on a nomination for Best Director at this year's Oscars.

“A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,'" Greta told Time for its Women of the Year profile. "I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination (for Best Picture).’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’"

Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the box office hit, also missed out on a nomination for Best Leading Actress.

“Of course I wanted it for Margot (Robbie),” Greta said. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.”

Margot recently shared a similar view.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," she said during a SAG-AFTRA panel discussion last month.

Greta became the first female director to have a film that earned $1 billion (£79 million) at the global box office.

Barbie is nominated for eight Oscars in total, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.