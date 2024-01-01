Emilia Clarke awarded an MBE alongside her mum

Emilia Clarke has been awarded an MBE, alongside her mum, for establishing a brain injury charity.

The Game Of Thrones star and her mum Jenny accepted their honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The pair co-founded brain injury recovery charity, SameYou, after Emilia, 37, suffered two brain haemorrhages in 2011 and 2013 - and realised how understaffed rehabilitation services were.

Emilia has previously spoken about how the aneurysms left sections of her brain "no longer usable" and how technically she should no longer be able to talk.

"You gain a lot of perspective. The amount of my brain that is no longer usable... There's quite a bit missing which always makes me laugh," she told BBC1's Sunday Morning.

Talking about her award, Emilia said it was "life-enhancing and magical" to be recognised for her work alongside her mum - who has also had surgery to remove a brain aneurysm.

"It's such an incredible honour, such an incredible privilege, and the most important thing for us is that it's for everybody with brain injury.

To have this near-death experience and to have gone through the sort of the darkness of it all, and then come out of it, we're so lucky."