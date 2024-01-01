Tom Cruise and girlfriend Elsina Khayrova ‘go separate ways’ - report

Tom Cruise and his girlfriend Elsina Khayrova have reportedly split up, just days after Tom met her children.

Just days after it was reported the couple were getting serious, sources have revealed they have split.

The Top Gun actor "cooled off the romance", a source told The Sun, but wanted to remain friends because they live in the same luxury apartment block in London.

"To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift," said the source. "There are no hard feelings between them and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course."

Tom, 61, and Elsina, 36, are believed to have met in December after a friend took Elsina to one of Tom's tea parties at his London apartment.

They were recently been seen together at a party where they were dancing and kissing, but the couple hadn't been photographed together, preferring to go to private parties and dinners.

Sources also revealed to MailOnline that the couple had enjoyed walks together in Hyde Park in disguise so they weren't recognised by members of the public.