Home Alone star pleads guilty to domestic violence charges

Devin Ratray has pleaded guilty to two separate counts of domestic violence.

The Home Alone actor was accused of strangling and punching his then-girlfriend in 2021.

The pair had attended a fan convention in Oklahoma, which Devin's victim said had made him angry.

"Devin... doesn't want to be known for something he did 30 years ago," she testified, according to a transcript, adding it was a "point of contention for him his whole life."

Devin is most well known for playing Buzz, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister, in the 1990 family comedy Home Alone.

After the convention, the couple went to dinner and then a bar, with Devin consuming a bottle of wine and in excess of 10 shots of liquor over the course of the evening.

It was alleged he grew enraged after his girlfriend gave away autographed photos of him for free to two women at the bar.

"While strangling the victim, defendant stated the following: 'This is how you die,'" an Oklahoma City police detective reported in a court affidavit.

Devin's guilty plea allowed him to bargain his sentence down from jail time to a number of probation conditions, including participation in a batterers intervention program, and a drug and alcohol assessment. He has already completed one condition: anger management training.