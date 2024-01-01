Zendaya praises boyfriend Tom Holland's 'natural' charisma

Zendaya has heaped praise on her boyfriend Tom Holland and his social skills.

The Euphoria actor has praised the Marvel star for his natural ability to work a room, something which doesn't come so easily to her.

During a preview clip of BuzzFeed's The Puppy Interview, the Dune star was asked which of her co-stars had the most "rizz".

"Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own," Zendaya replied. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally... (it) works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people."

She noted that his charm is evident during talk show appearances and press tours.

"He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit," she added. "He's got that natural gift."

However, Tom might disagree with Zendaya's comments as he previously told BuzzFeed last year that he has "no rizz whatsoever".

"I have limited rizz," he insisted. "I need you to fall in love with me really for it to work so long game... That's kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I'm locked up, so I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz."

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of the Spider-Man trilogy. Their relationship was confirmed when they were spotted kissing in 2021.