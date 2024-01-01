Nigel Lythgoe faces third sexual assault lawsuit

Nigel Lythgoe has been accused of sexual assault by a third woman.

An unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against the former American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer on Saturday in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the complaint, she accused him of forcibly touching her in his car when he gave her a ride home from a Beverly Hills hotel in 2016.

"What should have been a quick two-minute ride ended up being a ten-to-fifteen minute sexual assault and battery in which plaintiff was trapped in Lythgoe's vehicle," the legal action reads, reports Deadline.

"Lythgoe's sexual assault and battery of plaintiff left her feeling horribly violated, shocked, guilty, humiliated, and embarrassed. Such mental anguish and emotional distress were severe and lasting to this day."

The plaintiff is suing for sexual battery, gender violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages. Lythgoe has yet to address the latest allegation.

This marks the third time the 74-year-old has been sued for alleged sexual assault in the space of two months.

In December, American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance judge Paula Abdul claimed he sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her when they worked together. In January, two unnamed contestants from his 2003 competition show All American Girl accused him of sexual assault.

Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations at the time, insisting he would "fight this appalling smear with everything I have".

After the second lawsuit, he stepped down as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. He has been replaced by JoJo Siwa.