Amanda Seyfried offered more mother roles after having first baby

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she was offered more mother roles after having her first baby.

During a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday for her new film Seven Veils, the actress opened up about being cast as a mother more often now that she has children.

"In my career, it's still a bit new to play a mother," Amanda, 38, explained, via Variety. "It seems like once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers, and that's Hollywood for you."

The mum-of-two continued, "But I do think that the roles have become way richer and definitely challenging in ways that I didn't have earlier in my career."

In Seven Veils, the Mamma Mia! star plays theatre director and mother Jeanine, who is forced to come to terms with her repressed trauma.

"I felt like Jeanine, specifically as a mother, trying to figure out where she stands in her life as a parent and as a wife who is so on the precipice of separating from her husband - she's kind of hanging on a thread everywhere and not being taken as seriously as she'd like to in her career, just wanting more," Amanda said of her character

She added, "With every really good script and really fleshed-out character, I always am able to reflect on my own life. That's just a side effect of my job, which I kind of love."

The Dear John star has two children, Nina, six, and Thomas, three, with her husband, stage actor Thomas Sadoski. The couple have been married since 2017.