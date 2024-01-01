Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

The daytime talk show host has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The release revealed that Wendy, 59, underwent a series of tests last year that led to her diagnosis.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)," it said. "Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

The release stated that the diagnosis has allowed Wendy to "receive the medical care she requires".

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," it added.

According to the release, Wendy can still "do many things for herself", and has been able to maintain "her trademark sense of humour" while undergoing treatment.

Wendy is best known for hosting The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022. During her time on the show, she publicly battled various health issues.

In 2018, Wendy confirmed that she had been battling Graves' disease after she fainted in the middle of an episode of her talk show. The following year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with lymphedema.