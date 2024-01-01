Eva Longoria cast in Only Murders in the Building season four

Eva Longoria has been cast in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

It has been announced that the Desperate Housewives star has been cast as a recurring character in the upcoming fourth season of Hulu's murder mystery comedy series.

Shortly after the announcement was made on Thursday, the 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to comment on the news.

"You guys I'm so excited for this," she wrote on her Stories alongside a screenshot of Deadline's announcement.

The new season will focus on the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles-Haden Savage's (Steve Martin) former stunt double.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich revealed that the fourth season will begin with the three main characters, Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), in Los Angeles before returning to New York City to investigate the murder.

According to the publication, sources close to the production have revealed that Eva's character, whose name has not yet been revealed, will be integral to the new storyline.

Last week, it was announced that Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon will also appear in the new season. She will play a high-powered businesswoman who becomes embroiled in the world of murder mystery.