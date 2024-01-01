Ray Winstone ‘took four days’ to get over his daughter’s wedding

Ray Winstone has admitted he took four days to recover from his daughter's wedding, after he "partied like he was 25 again."

The actor's daughter Jaime tied the knot last year. Ray, 67, walked his daughter down the aisle as she married James Suckling - and then partied hard afterwards.

"It was the best wedding I've been to," the Sexy Beast actor told Jonathan Ross. "It was kind of amazing. The night was wonderful and it took me four days to get over it. It was kind of like being 25 again - I partied like no tomorrow."

The ceremony was held at La Tonnara di Scopello in Sicily.

Jaime, 38, and her husband James are already parents to son Raymond, who was born in 2016.

Ray revealed how much he loves being a grandfather.

"It's the most wonderful feeling in the world. It's like seeing your kids grow up again," he said. "When I was younger, I was working and you didn't get that pleasure so much so you're living it as a grandfather now."

Ray is currently starring in Netflix show, The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name.