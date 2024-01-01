Victoria Beckham breaks foot in gym accident

Victoria Beckham broke her foot in a recent gym accident.

The former Spice Girls star has broken her foot after falling over during a gym workout.

Victoria's husband, former football star David Beckham, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of his wife's injured foot in a medical boot.

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break...(sad emoji)," the 48-year-old wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram Stories.

Victoria had previously spoken about the injury on Instagram, telling fans on Valentine's Day that she had fallen while working out at her home gym. However, she did not clarify the extent of the injury or what exactly had happened to her foot.

"Happy Valentines' Day to me...," the 49-year-old wrote at the time alongside a photo of her foot covered in a bag of ice. "Fell over in the gym!!!"

The Say You'll Be There hitmaker later returned to Instagram to explain that she was wearing a medical boot as a result of the accident.

The fashion designer was photographed walking with crutches as she left Dorian Bistro in Notting Hill, London on Thursday night. She didn't let the accident affect her sense of style though; she wore the medical boot on one foot and a high heel on the other.