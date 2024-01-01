Porsha Williams files for divorce from husband Simon after 15 months

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from her husband Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has filed for divorce from her husband just over a year after they tied the knot.

According to documents obtained by People, Porsha, 42, filed for divorce in Atlanta on Thursday.

News of the split followed rumours that Simon, a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, could be deported after he was reportedly denied permanent residency in the U.S. due to a criminal record.

Simon appeared unfazed by the rumours, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos with the caption, "#42yearsLivinginAmerica".

However, a source told People that the split is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past."

The source added that the reason for the split is an "ongoing matter".

Porsha and Simon, 59, announced their engagement in May 2021 after dating for a month. They then tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in November 2022, followed by an American ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia.

The reality star was previously married to American football quarterback Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

The divorce filing comes more than a week after it was revealed that Porsha, who departed The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021, would be returning to the show for its 16th season.