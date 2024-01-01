Wendy Williams breaks silence on aphasia and dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams has spoken for the first time about her recent aphasia and dementia diagnosis.

The talk show host has shared an emotional message after it was revealed on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia - the same conditions Bruce Willis has,.

"I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she said in a statement to E! News. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

The 59-year-old added that while she needs "personal space and peace to thrive," she wanted fans to "know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Just two days beforehand, Wendy's team released a statement explaining her condition, saying that Wendy can still "do many things for herself", and has been able to maintain "her trademark sense of humour" while undergoing treatment.

Wendy hosted The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022. In 2018 she fainted during an episode of the show, confirming later she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, and then lymphedema.