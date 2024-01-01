Donald Glover was tempted to try out new jokes at New York's Comedy Cellar

Donald Glover was tempted to try out his new stand-up material at the Comedy Cellar while shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith but it "didn't feel right".

Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine revealed in a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the Atlanta actor "almost" returned to stand-up "every time" they went back to New York for the action comedy series.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor admitted that he went to the Comedy Cellar with the intention of trying out new jokes but he never got up on stage.

"I thought I would," he explained. "It didn't feel right. I still write jokes down and I think about it. I asked (fellow comedian) Bill Burr where to go, and I had a list, and I was just like, 'Is it something that I feel like I need to do right now?' Maybe it's just a nice thing that's there that you can try to do again if you want."

The 40-year-old, who released in his last stand-up special, Weirdo, in 2012, added that he has been considering getting back into comedy since his conversation with Chris Rock.

"(I've) thought about it," he noted. "Chris Rock had said, like, 'When are you going to do it again? No one gets really good at it until their 40s, except for Eddie?(Murphy).'"