Elizabeth Debicki admits to having a crush on Cillian Murphy

Elizabeth Debicki has joked that she, along with the "entire world", has a crush on Cillian Murphy.

Speaking at the SAG Awards, Elizabeth said of the Oppenheimer star, "I think he’s the most magnificent human. Who doesn’t have a big crush on Cillian Murphy? The entire world.”

The Crown star hasn't actually met Cillian before though, revealing she'd only ever "circled around" him.

"Whenever he’s come near me, I back away," she said.

However, she does know his wife, Yvonne McGuinness. "She’s such a nice woman, so maybe I will go and say hi," she said.

Elizabeth took home the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role Princess Diana in The Crown, while Cillian won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Movie Role.