Bridget Jones 4 to start filming in May

The fourth 'Bridget Jones' movie will begin filming in May.

Renee Zellweger is set to reprise her leading role in the franchise, 23 years after the first movie based on Helen Fielding's book was released, while Colin Firth and Hugh Grant (love rivals Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver) are also expected to return in some capacity.

A source told the Mail On Sunday newspaper: "Bridget is back and is about to take over London. Filming is being mapped out already and all of the pre- production is in place.

"There was some uncertainty about whether it would get off the ground, but the movie is coming.

"Renee is excited about bringing Bridget back. She adores the character so much. Bridget Jones fever is expected to sweep across London this spring."

Renee is said to already be looking for a UK base for herself and her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if the movie will be based on Fielding's 'Mad About The Boy', released in 2013, which sees Bridget as a widow following the death of Mark.

The author previously told Radio Times: "Every film that gets made is a miracle. I think it's really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I'd love to see it on the screen."