Dakota Johnson would "lose (her) mind" if she met Steve Martin.

While speaking to MTV News, the Madame Web star heaped praise on the Only Murders in the Building star, noting that she performed a monologue from one of his plays during her audition for The Julliard School.

"It was from one of his plays. You know, he's such an amazing human," Dakota told the outlet. "It was from a play that he wrote. He's an incredible playwright, and musician, and, just, like, all-round extraordinarily talented person."

She added, "I think if I ever met Steve Martin, I'd lose my mind."

When asked how adjudicators reacted to the monologue, the actress joked, "Suffice it to say they did not accept me into Julliard. I don't think they understood the Steve Martin. I think they were like, 'What the f**k is this?!' But I thought it was a cool choice for an 18 year old."

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, added that she also performed a monologue from William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and was unexpectedly asked to sing.

"They were like, 'Can you just sing?' and I was like, 'Sorry, what?'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Sure,' and just started like whining Nude by Radiohead... which is the most unsingable song for anyone else to sing. And they were like, 'You can go, freak, get out of here.'"